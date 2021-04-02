UAV Battery Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global UAV Battery Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis. Fuel Cell Technology to Improve the Performance of UAV Battery With 16% CAGR: Forecast (2018-2023)

UAV Battery Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global UAV Battery Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By UAV Type (Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE), High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE), Tactical, Small), Battery Type (Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion, Nickle Cadmium, Lithium Polymer), & Region – Forecast till 2023

UAV Battery Market Scenario

The global UAV battery market is predicted to register 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

A battery is considered an integral part of UAV and comprises stored energy which provides power during flight. UAVs are extensively used for better cross border surveillance in order to enhance communication, military intelligence, and border security. Developed countries such as Japan and the U.S. are heavily investing in UAVs which has resulted in improved input data and has brought down the number of human casualties.

Industry Updates

January 09, 2018: A team of engineers from the U.K. has recently developed a hydrogen-powered drone which has achieved a flight time of 70 minutes and can carry a 5kg payload. Funded by the Innovative UK, the Project Rachel has been led by the Coventry-based engineering company Productiv on behalf of the UAV filming specialists BATCAM.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global UAV battery market are –

Denchi Power Limited (U.K)

Cella Energy Limited (U.K)

OXIS Energy (U.K)

Tadiran Batteries (U.S.)

Sion Power Corporation (U.S.)

Ballard Power Systems (Canada)

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Hylium Industries INC (South Korea)

H3 Dynamics (Singapore)

Ultracharge (Australia)

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The advent of battery bus architecture in the UAVs has evolved the propulsion system. Several parameters such as charge rate, specific energy, cost per kilowatt-hour, and cycle life are present in order to measure the performance of the drone battery. Investment has also been made on the development of battery possessing higher specific energy, which is considered to foster the global UAV battery market during the assessment period. government agencies like the Federal Air Transport Agency (FATA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuously working on policies in order to improve the efficacy of the battery performance. Tesla is also working on battery technology which will improve the flight efficiency and longevity. Such factors are considered to enhance the market growth in the coming years. The duration of drone flights previously did not last for more than 30 minutes. With continuous development in the drone architecture, the flight duration has improved and lasts till an hour. The development of disruptive technology is further considered to drive the global UAV battery market. Fuel cell technology has been proven to improve the operating performance of UAVs.

On the flip side, high cost, high discharge rate, and low payload capacity of the UAVs are some of the major factors considered to impede the global UAV battery market growth during the appraisal period.

Global UAV Battery Market: Segmental Analysis

The global UAV battery market has been segmented on the basis of UAV type, battery type, and region.

By mode of UAV type, the global UAV battery market has been segmented into HALE, MALE, small, and tactical. Among these, the medium-altitude long endurance (MALE) segment is extensively used and occupies the largest market share owing to the long duration flights at an altitude of 10,000-30,000 feet.

By mode of battery type, the global UAV battery market has been segmented into lithium-ion, fuel cell, nickel cadmium, and lithium polymer. Among these, the fuel cell segment is considered to experience the highest demand across the globe owing to the rising spending on research and development activities in fuel cell technology. Moreover, fuel cell powered UAVs offer several advantages such as no lubricants, low maintenance, and higher flight duration which lasts up to 8 hours. Such factors are presumed to drive the segment. Cella Energy has signed a contract with the Israel Aerospace Industries in order to evaluate and develop a fuel cell power system for the IAI’s BirdEye Mini UAV.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the UAV battery market spans across regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions the North American region is considered to dominate the market in the coming years owing to the rising investment in drones. North American companies have started investing in drones in order to utilize them in several applications such as military and agriculture.

The Asia Pacific region is presumed to occupy the second position in the global market owing to the extensive use of civilian UAVs coupled with the growing defense spending in economies such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Scope of Report

The report for Global UAV Battery Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research, along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders; it helps the reader gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of current market scenario, including historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides detailed information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also contains a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Uav Battery Market: by Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Uav Battery Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Uav Battery Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Uav Battery Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Uav Battery Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 South America Uav Battery Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 7 Global Uav Battery Market, by Uav Type, 2018-2023

Table 8 North America Uav Battery Market, by Uav Type, 2018-2023

Continued……..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 6 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued……..

