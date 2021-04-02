Ultra-pure Water Purification Units 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

In the past several years, some manufacturers from USA have transport their production to Taiwan and China due to increasing labor cost. In Taiwan, manufacturers like Aquapro will export product to USA and Europe.

China is an large consumption market of ultra-pure water purification units. While most native manufacturers which can just produce low-end ultra-pure water purification units in the face of fierce competition from abroad and still has a gap with product imported.

The worldwide market for Ultra-pure Water Purification Units is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ultra-pure Water Purification Units in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ELGA (Veolia Water Technologies)

Merck Millipore

Thermo Scientific

Sartorius AG

Aqua Solutions

Evoqua

PURITE

Aquapro

Aurora Instruments

ULUPURE

EPED

Chengdu Haochun

PALL

Biosafer

Hitech Instruments

Zeal Quest

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Common Ultra-pure Water Purification Units

High Quality Ultra-pure Water Purification Units

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor industry

Pharmaceutical industry

