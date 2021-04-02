Wireless Mesh Network Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2026

Market Highlights:

The need for cities to be connected seamlessly is encouraging the development of the wireless mesh network. Reports that evaluate the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is predicted to acquire a valuation of USD 12,130 million by 2026 while expanding at a CAGR of 15.13% in the forecast period.

The spread of the IoT is creating a favorable impetus for the expansion of the wireless mesh network market globally. Moreover, the rise in digitalization has made the presence of a solid communication network mandatory which is easily met by the growth in wireless mesh networks. The necessity for a robust network that can supplement workflows is expected to impel the expansion of the wireless mesh network market in the approaching period.

Major Key Players

Rajant Corporation (the U.S.),

Wirepass (Finland),

Qualcomm (the U.S.),

Synapse Wireless (the U.S.),

Strix Systems (the U.S.),

Ruckus Wireless (the U.S.),

Unicom Systems (the U.S.),

Cambium Networks (the U.S.),

Cisco Systems (the U.S.),

Qorvo (the U.S.),

BelAir Networks, Inc. (Canada),

Tropos Networks (the U.S.),

ZIH Corp (the U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (the U.S.),

Fluidmesh Network LLC (the U.S.),

P2 Wireless Technologies (Hong Kong),

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (the U.S.).

According to MRFR, the global Wireless Mesh Network Market can also exceed a valuation of USD 12,130 million by 2026. Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) extensive report highlights factors that can substantially promote the global wireless mesh network further.

Competitive Analysis:

The commitment to dealing with the obstacles in the market by the competitors has considerably improved in recent times. The development of the product portfolio motivates the elasticity of demand in the market. The budget elements in the expenses of the competitors in the market are becoming more dynamic. The operating environment in the market is leading to industrious growth in the market. Moreover, the growing business needs in the market are creating a favorable backdrop for change. The factors for change are encouraging the development of the market. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. Furthermore, the improvement in the economic environment is expected to boost growth in the market. A fortified growth stride is detected in the market owing to the helpful effect applied both internally and externally by significant driving factors.

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation of the wireless mesh network market is carried on the basis of the component, radio frequency, mesh design, application, end-user and region. The component-based segmentation of the wireless mesh network market is carried out on the basis of mesh platforms, physical appliances, and services. The services segment is additionally segmented into network planning, network analytics, network security, network optimization, deployment & provisioning, network consulting, and support & maintenance. Based on radio frequency, the market for wireless mesh network comprises of 4.9 GHz band, 5 GHz band, 2.4 GHz band, and sub 1 GHz band. On the basis of mesh design, the wireless mesh network market is segmented into infrastructure wireless mesh and ad-hoc mesh. Based on application, the wireless mesh network market consists of border security, disaster management & public safety, smart building & home automation, telecommunication, video streaming & surveillance, smart mobility, smart manufacturing, and others. The end-user segmentation of the wireless mesh network market comprises of education, government, mining, hospitality, transportation & logistics, healthcare, oil & gas, smart cities & smart warehouses, and others. Based on region, the wireless mesh network market consists of South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The analysis based on regions included in the wireless mesh network market comprises of South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The analysis reveals that the North American region is controlling the wireless mesh network market with the European region following closely. Moreover, the North American region’s governance is likely to continue in the same way. Nevertheless, the development of the Asia Pacific in the coming period can upset the European region from its position.

