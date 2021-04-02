Worldwide Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Forecast 2019-2024 Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook

Overview for “Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

“Market Overview

The agricultural wastewater treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Rapidly diminishing fresh water resources are expected to drive the demand for the market, during the forecast period.

– Lack of awareness is likely to hinder the market growth.

– Rising investments in wastewater treatment applications are projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.

Key Market Trends

Chemical Treatment Technology to Be the Largest for Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market

– Chemicals in agricultural wastewater treatment are mainly used for the treatment of pesticides and other harmful chemicals, before the release of water in the river or other water resources.

– The primary technology employed for the treatment of wastewater from the agricultural sector is chemical.

– Chemical precipitation, coagulation, flocculation processes, absorption process, etc., are some of the chemical treatment processes commonly used to remove colloidal particles and microbes from wastewater.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is facing water pollution, primarily due to the increase in agricultural activities. The problem of water pollution is larger in Northern China, where close to 45% of the water available is considered unfit for human consumption. Approximately 60% of the Chinese population relies on groundwater sources for drinking, which is either untreated (in rural areas) or improperly treated (municipal water supplies). Moreover, in India, agriculture accounts for more than 80% of the water usage. Agriculture, an important sector of the Indian economy, accounts for 14% of the nation’s GDP and approximately 11% of the nation’s exports. The rise in the agriculture industry, consumption of fertilizers, and population are estimated to boost the demand for agriculture wastewater treatment technologies, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The agricultural wastewater treatment market is highly fragmented. Key players in the market include CH2M Hill, Dow Water & Process Solutions, Suez Environment, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, and Organo Corporation.

“