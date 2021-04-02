X-Ray Shielding Glass Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth and Top Vendors Report 2019-2024
The global X-Ray Shielding Glass Market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
The notable feature X-Ray Shielding Glass Market report is, it has been summarized with market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It has been also aggregated based on regional outlook, key players, segmentation and competitive landscape.
Major Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Goodfellow Ceramic and Glass Division
AY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP
Electric Glass Building Materials
Corning
Nippon Electric Glass
Glaswerke Haller
Wolf X-Ray Corporation
MAVIG
Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation
Envirotect
PPG
Pilkington
British Glass
X-Ray Shielding Glass Market Segmentation
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
By Lead Equiv. (mm)
1.6
2
3
By Thickness
7 mm (1/4′)
9 mm (3/8′)
15 mm (9/16′)
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Laboratories
Other
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
