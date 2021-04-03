A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Growth By Application, Technology Service, Industry Vertical and Top Players like Amazon, Albert Technologies, Facebook, IBM Corporation, Intel, Microsoft

Artificial intelligence in marketing market research provides a complete view of the market by assessing the impact of the technological advancements, changes in investment habits, and in-depth overview of Product Specification. This report focuses on the Global Order Management Applications Software industry status, presents volume and value, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, product type, consumers, regions and key players.

Artificial intelligence in marketing helps the marketers to leverage customer’s data to draw important insights like buying behavior of the customer. Artificial Intelligence in marketing makes use of various concepts like machine learning to know the pattern of the consumer which helps the companies to plan their next move accordingly. Artificial Intelligence in marketing is used in various applications such as dynamic pricing, social media advertising, and sales & marketing automation among others.

The global Artificial intelligence in marketing market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of social media. Various sectors like BFSI, retail, and consumer goods are using these solutions to gain more revenues. The growing use of social media and the growing popularity of customer-centric marketing strategies are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of artificial intelligence in marketing market whereas data privacy issues are the major factors that are expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market with detailed market segmentation by transportation, application, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies



1. Amazon, Inc.

2. Albert Technologies Ltd.

3. Facebook, Inc.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Narrative Science

8. Samsung Electronics

9. Sentient Technologies

10. Xilinx Inc.

For the better understanding of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market, this report has provided a detailed analysis of trends, drivers and restraints that dominate the present market scenario and also the future status of the global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market during the projected period of 2019-2027.While classifying these segments, the expert team of analysts have listed down the relative contribution of each segment for the growth of global Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market. Detail information of segments is required to recognize the key trends influencing the global market for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing.

Each segment of the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market provides an in-depth information on the qualitative and quantitative aspect of the market. While giving a brief idea about the revenue opportunities for all the segments, the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing report has also provided the value of absolute dollar opportunity for all the segments over the predicted period of 2019-2027.

The overall Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Artificial Intelligence in Marketing market.

