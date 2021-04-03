Aircraft Galley Equipment Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Aircraft galley equipment mainly includes: galley inserts, galley carts, galley frames. And galley insert is the most widely used type which takes up about 80% of the global total volume in 2016. But the galley frame takes up most of the 70% of the global total value.

USA is the largest market of aircraft galley equipment in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Market of the USA took up about 46% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (38%), and Japan is followed with the share about 12.5%.

Germany, Japan, U.K. are also now the key producers of aircraft galley equipment. There are some producers in China, the main products are inserts. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of aircraft galley equipment are from Switzerland, Turkey, etc.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Galley Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 810 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Galley Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

B/E Aerospace

JAMCO

Zodiac Aerospace

AIM Altitude

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung

Aerolux

Turkish Cabin Interior

DYNAMO Aviation

MAPCO

Biskay

Guoxiong Photoelectric

Huaxin Aviation

Korita Aviation

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3777526-global-aircraft-galley-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Galley Inserts

Galley Carts

Galley Frames

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Norrow-body Aircrafts

Wide-body Aircrafts

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3777526-global-aircraft-galley-equipment-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aircraft Galley Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Galley Inserts

1.2.2 Galley Carts

1.2.3 Galley Frames

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Norrow-body Aircrafts

1.3.2 Wide-body Aircrafts

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 B/E Aerospace

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 B/E Aerospace Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 JAMCO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 JAMCO Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Zodiac Aerospace

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AIM Altitude

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AIM Altitude Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Bucher Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bucher Group Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Diehl Stiftung

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Diehl Stiftung Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Aerolux

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Aircraft Galley Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Aerolux Aircraft Galley Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)