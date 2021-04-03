ATM Market emerging trends and Business Opportunities with Strategic Growth Forecast to 2027

The global market is expected to garner $21.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Integration of wireless communicating devices (smart phones) with ATM machines has reduced ATM frauds arising due to card skimming. This factor has significantly fostered the adoption of smart ATMs, which has consequently fuelled the growth of the world ATM market. According to the Federal Reserve System, the ATM market in developed countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and France has attained maturity, while the Reserve Bank of India forecasts a rapid growth of the ATM markets in the emerging countries.

The report outlines the competitive scenario of the world ATM market and provides a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by the companies operating in the ATM market. Prominent companies profiled in this report are Diebold Incorporation, NCR Corporation, Fujitsu, Wincor Nixdorf, Euronet Worldwide Incorporation, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, GRG Banking, Nautilus Hyosung, Hitachi Omron Terminal Solutions, and Hess Cash Systems GmbH & Co.

Further the analysis of the global ATM market, is based on the solution, type and geography. The Solutions chapter emphasizes on deployment solutions i.e., Onsite ATMs, Offsite ATMs, Worksite ATMs & Mobile ATMs and managed services. Offsite ATMs are witnessing rapid growth in recent years amongst all. Further, in terms of type, the ATM market is segmented intoconventional/bank ATMS, brown label ATMs, white label ATMs, smart ATMs and cash dispensers. Geographically, the report also provides a detailed analysis of key countries such as US, Canada, China, India, UK, Spain, South Africa and Middle East.

Key findings of the study:

The growth of world ATM market would primarily be driven by their increased installation in the markets of APAC and LAMEA, with LAMEA expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The market for Smart ATMs, followed by White label ATMs, is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market in terms of deployment and revenue generation

