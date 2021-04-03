Automotive Composites Market Outlook to 2027 – Key Companies Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Solvay S.A, SGL Group, Toray Industries and Toho Tenax

Worldwide Automotive Composites Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Composites Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Composites Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Automotive Composites Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Automotive Composites players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Composites are known for their lightweight structures and high durability, and these factors have increased the procurement interest among various industries. Automotive industry is one of the key industries to actively procure composites for varied applications. In the recent years, the automotive industry has excelled prominently with significant demand from the consumers across the globe. The demand for automotive composites is increasing with the rising manufacturing of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles as well as off-road vehicles, which is catalyzing the growth of automotive composites market.

The key automotive composite market players influencing the market Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., Solvay S.A, SGL Group, Toray Industries, Inc., Toho Tenax Co. Ltd., Continental Structural Plastics Inc., Quantum Composites, 3B Fiberglass Company among others.

Automobile manufacturers demands for reliable and durable products for their vehicles. The composite manufacturers offering their products to the automotive industry are developing innovative products with enhanced durability and reliability. This is pacing up the revenue generation in automotive composite market. The automotive composite market is expected to witness significant demand in the coming years, owing to the fact that, the demand for electric vehicles are constantly increasing, and the electric vehicles demand increased quantity of composite for better performance.

Automotive Composites Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Automotive Composites Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

