Blockchain as a Service Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Lead By – Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, PwC

Blockchain as a service enables the organization to deploy the cloud services for using their own blockchain-driven apps and utilities. Blockchain as a service enables organizations, irrespective of their size, to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology through a cloud as a service business model.

The “Global Blockchain as a Service Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain as a service industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global blockchain as a service market with detailed market segmentation by application, industry vertical, and geography.

Increasing complexities in adopting the blockchain technology and increasing number of SMEs that face operational overhead are steering the adoption of blockchain as a service. However, uncertain regulatory environment is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Increasing adoption in diverse industry verticals is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain as a service market.

Leading Key Players

1. Accenture

2. Amazon Web Services

3. Cognizant

4. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

5. IBM Corporation

6. Infosys

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Oracle Corporation

9. PwC

10. SAP SE

The global blockchain as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the blockchain as a service market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the blockchain as a service industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain as a service market based on by application and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall blockchain as a service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting blockchain as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the blockchain as a service market.

Also, key market players influencing the blockchain as a service market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years.

