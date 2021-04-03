Breast Imaging Market Growth: Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2025

Breast Imaging Market – Highlights

The “Global Breast Imaging Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global breast imaging market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography.

The global breast imaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Breast imaging technique is used to detect cancer cells in breasts of women. This imaging technology helps in e early detection of breast cancer in women. The breast imaging techniques provides screening, diagnostic, surgical, and support services to a woman with breast cancer. Mammography, breast ultrasound, MRI and image-guided breast biopsy are some of the most common techniques for breast imaging.

The increasing incidences of breast cancer in women, rising awareness about early detection of breast cancer and technological advancements in breast imaging modalities are the major factors that are fuelling the market for global breast imaging market.

Introduction of advanced features with advanced technology and launch of novel devices in the market are anticipated to add novel opportunities for global breast imaging market in the forecast period.

Breast Imaging Market – Leading Key Players

The report also includes the profiles of key patient access solutions manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Hologic Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, CMR Naviscan, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, SonoCiné, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc. and others.

Breast Imaging Market – Segmentation

The breast imaging market is classified by type which comprises ionizing technologies and non-ionizing technologies. The ionizing technologies segment is further segmented into mammography, molecular, breast imaging, PET-CT and cone-beam CT.

The non-ionizing technologies is further segmented into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, breast thermography and optical imaging. The market based on the end user is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centres and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global breast imaging market based on type and end user.

Breast Imaging Market – Regional Overview

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall breast imaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is the most lucrative market for breast imaging, due to the speedily increasing number of breast cancer cases in region, followed by Europe. In Asia Pacific region, the developing medical tourism and growing health care infrastructure is participating to drive the growth of breast imaging market and anticipated to have the nascent growth in the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

