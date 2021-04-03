Carbon Fiber Market 2027 – Increasing demand from the Aerospace industry by Top Key Players SGL Group, Toray Industries Inc., TEIJIN Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon

Carbon Fiber is a lightweight synthetic fiber, which is widely used among numerous applications and end use industries due to its broad spectrum of advantage such as high temperature tolerance and superior chemical resistance. Increase in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is propelling the high adoption of carbon fiber among automotive industries which is driving the carbon fiber market.

However, cost involved for the production of carbon fiber is relatively high which act as a restraining factor accountable to hinder the growth of carbon fiber market. Nevertheless, high demand in aerospace and wind energy areas is anticipated to boost the growth of carbon fiber market. Also, growth in the application areas such as use of carbon in the course of 3D printing is projected to give ample of opportunities to carbon fiber market in the forthcoming period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

SGL Group,

Toray Industries Inc.,

TEIJIN Limited,

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.,

Hexcel Corporation,

Cytec Industries Inc.,

Formosa Plastics Corp,

Kureha Corporation,

Kemrock Industries,

Dalian Xingke Carbon Fiber Co

The “Global Carbon Fiber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the carbon fiber industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global carbon fiber market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of raw materials, application, verticals, and geography. The global carbon fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Carbon Fiber market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Carbon Fiber market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Carbon Fiber market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Carbon Fiber market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Carbon Fiber market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Carbon Fiber market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Carbon Fiber market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Carbon Fiber market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Carbon Fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.