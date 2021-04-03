Compression Therapy Devices Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2018 to 2025

The “Global Compression Therapy Devices Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global compression therapy devices with detailed market segmentation by treatment, application, end user, and geography.

The global compression therapy devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Compression therapy devices are used to treat chronic diseases such as, lymphedema, leg-ulcers, phlebitis, thrombosis, and other forms of varicose veins. These devices are also used to prevent venous issues during pregnancy and for long distance travel.

Depending on the pathology, medical compression therapy can be used in different forms such as, socks, stockings, tights, or bandages. Compression pumps are also available in the market which are kept around the affected area. The pump helps in unblocking the trapped fluid and gently compresses the area, reduces the pain and helps to mimic the way the body works generally.

The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases among the obese population, such as, venous veins, leg ulcers, foot ulcers, deep vein thrombosis and diabetic foot ulcers is the major factor fuelling the market for global compression therapy devices market.

Increasing awareness on chronic wound associated risk factors and rising obese population also help to propel the growth of the market. Introduction of advanced compression therapy garments and devices in the market is anticipated to add novel opportunities for global compression therapy devices market in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key patient access solutions manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are 3M, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, SIGVARIS, HARTMANN USA, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical, ArjoHuntleigh, Juzo, Gottfried Medical, Inc. and others.

The compression therapy devices market is classified by treatment which includes static compression therapy and dynamic compression therapy. The static compression therapy segment is further segmented in compression bandages, compression garments and diabetic shoes.

The dynamic compression therapy segment is also classified as pumps and sleeves. The market by application can be categorized into varicose veins treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment and others. The market based on the end user is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Compression Therapy Devices Market based on treatment, application and end user.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Compression Therapy Devices Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases such as, diabetic foot ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, venous veins and leg ulcers or foot ulcers, and the presence of major players followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the significant growth in the forecast period due to government initiatives for vascular disease treatment and increasing obese population.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

