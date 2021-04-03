Connected Aircraft Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2025
Overview of Connected Aircraft Market
Global Connected Aircraft Market valued approximately USD 2.95 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. This lucrative market growth is driven by rising need for improved operational efficiency, increasing number of aircraft deliveries, increasing focus on airline & passenger safety. Moreover, airline companies are rapidly focusing on reducing maintenance time and enhance passenger travel experience which is anticipated create potential growth opportunities in the market.
Scope of this Report:
The research report titled ‘Connected Aircraft Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
Connected Aircraft Market Key Segments
By Type:
– Systems
– Satellite Communication Systems
– Data Management Systems
– Others
– Solutions
– Fuel Monitoring System
– Flight Management Systems
– Electronic Flight Bags
– Aircraft Monitoring & Communication Systems
– Passengers & Crew Connectivity Systems
By Application:
– Communication
– Fixed-Wing Aircraft
– Rotary-Wing Aircraft
– Military
– Fixed-Wing Aircraft
– Rotary-Wing Aircraft
By Connectivity:
– Inflight Connectivity
– Air-to-Ground Connectivity
– Aircraft-To-Aircraft Connectivity
By Frequency Band:
– Ka-Band
– Ku-Band
– L-Band
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Connected Aircraft Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Connected Aircraft Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Connected Aircraft Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Connected Aircraft Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance-Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. Connected Aircraft Market, Sub Segment Analysis
Chapter 6. Connected Aircraft Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance-Potential Model
6.3. Key Market Players
6.4. Connected Aircraft Market, Sub Segment Analysis
Chapter 7. Connected Aircraft Market, by Regional Analysis
7.1. Connected Aircraft Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)
7.2. North America Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot
7.3. Europe Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot
7.4. Asia Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot
7.5. Latin America Connected Aircraft Market Snapshot
7.6. Rest of The World
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2. Top Market Strategies
8.3. Company Profiles
Chapter 9. Research Process
9.1. Research Process
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.1.6. Research Assumptiont
