Connected Truck Telematics Market to witness huge Growth during the forecast period 2019-2027

Fuel is estimated to be the second largest expense in managing fleets after payrolls. The emergence of vehicle telematics and the demands for advanced driver assist systems are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of connected truck telematics. Higher installations costs hinder the adoptions of connected truck telematics posing a challenge to the growth of the connected truck telematics market. Increasing entry of non-traditional telematics companies coupled with rising engagements with the concept of smart cities provides new opportunities to the players operating in the connected truck telematics market.

The “Global Connected Truck Telematics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected truck telematics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the globally connected truck telematics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, vehicle type, communication type, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, DAF, Daimler AG, 4. Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, and Meritor WABCO. Also, OTTO Motors, Peloton Technology, Scania AB, TomTom International B.V., and AB Volvo are a few other important players in the connected truck telematics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the globally connected truck telematics market based on the technology, vehicle type, and communication type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected truck telematics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Connected truck telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

