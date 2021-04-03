DNA GENE CHIP MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
Global DNA Gene Chip Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 DNA Gene Chip Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global DNA Gene Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DNA Gene Chip development in United States, Europe and China.
DNA gene chips or DNA microarrays are tiny chips that are engrafted with DNA molecules. A DNA gene chip size resembles the size of a postage stamp. A DNA microarray consists of a set of microscopic DNA spots attached on a solid surface. Every DNA spot consists of picomoles of a definite DNA sequence, known as probes. These probes can be a small section of a gene or a DNA element that are used to hybridize a cRNA or cDNA sample (called target) under stringent conditions. These powerful and versatile arrays are frequently used in genetic and medicinal research owing to their ability to speed up the research process.
Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366486-global-dna-gene-chip-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
North America is the largest DNA gene chip market owing to favorable government policies and increase in incentives along with technological advancement in DNA gene chip. Europe is the second largest market for DNA gene chip due to growing prevalence of cancer, increasing government initiatives, and rising demand for early detection and diagnosis of cancer.
In 2017, the global DNA Gene Chip market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina, Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Roche Nimblegen
Sequenom Inc.
Applied Microarrays
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CDNA (complementary DNA)
ODNA (oligonucleotide DNA)
Market segment by Application, split into
Gene Expression
Cancer Diagnostics & Treatments
Drug Discovery
Genetics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global DNA Gene Chip status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the DNA Gene Chip development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3366486-global-dna-gene-chip-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global DNA Gene Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CDNA (complementary DNA)
1.4.3 ODNA (oligonucleotide DNA)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global DNA Gene Chip Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Gene Expression
1.5.3 Cancer Diagnostics & Treatments
1.5.4 Drug Discovery
1.5.5 Genetics
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 DNA Gene Chip Market Size
2.2 DNA Gene Chip Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 DNA Gene Chip Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 DNA Gene Chip Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 DNA Gene Chip Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global DNA Gene Chip Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global DNA Gene Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global DNA Gene Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 DNA Gene Chip Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players DNA Gene Chip Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into DNA Gene Chip Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global DNA Gene Chip Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global DNA Gene Chip Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States DNA Gene Chip Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 DNA Gene Chip Key Players in United States
5.3 United States DNA Gene Chip Market Size by Type
5.4 United States DNA Gene Chip Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Illumina, Inc.
12.1.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DNA Gene Chip Introduction
12.1.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in DNA Gene Chip Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
12.2.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DNA Gene Chip Introduction
12.2.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revenue in DNA Gene Chip Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Roche Nimblegen
12.3.1 Roche Nimblegen Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 DNA Gene Chip Introduction
12.3.4 Roche Nimblegen Revenue in DNA Gene Chip Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Roche Nimblegen Recent Development
12.4 Sequenom Inc.
12.4.1 Sequenom Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DNA Gene Chip Introduction
12.4.4 Sequenom Inc. Revenue in DNA Gene Chip Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sequenom Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Applied Microarrays
12.5.1 Applied Microarrays Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 DNA Gene Chip Introduction
12.5.4 Applied Microarrays Revenue in DNA Gene Chip Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Applied Microarrays Recent Development
Continued…..
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366486-global-dna-gene-chip-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025