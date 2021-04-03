Drone Service Market Outlook to 2027 – Cyberhawk Innovations, Aerodyne Group, Sky Futures, Terra Drone, Measure, SkySpecs, Airinov, Zipline, Drone Volt and Flirtey

Drone Service Market is expected to grow from US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018 to US$ 24,882.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 51.1% between 2019 and 2027.

Worldwide Drone Service Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Drone Service Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Drone Service Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Drone Service Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Drone Service players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Drone Service market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in real estate/infrastructure, agriculture, media & entertainment, industrial, law enforcement, and other industries. Moreover, increasing adoption of drone-based solutions in the agriculture sector and media industry is constantly driving the market. In addition to this, the e-commerce industry has matured immensely over the years in the developed economies as well as the developing nations. The primary driver for the e-commerce industry is that the customers can purchase from and receive the goods at the most convenient location. Owing to this the entire e-commerce market is gaining a great deal of attraction. These factors are anticipated to drive the drone service market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Drone Service Market Players:

1. CyberHawk Innovations Limited

2. Terra Drone Corporation

3. Sky-Futures

4. Measure

5. Aerodyne Group

6. Skyspecs

7. Airinov

8. Zipline

9. Drone Volt

10. Flirtey

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the drone service market based on drone type, service, and industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By service segment, surveying, mapping & inspection is accounted for the largest share in the drone service market in 2017 and also projected to grow with CAGR of 49.6% during the forecast period.

Drone Service Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Drone Service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Drone Service market.

