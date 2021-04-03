Dynamic Report on in-dash navigation system market with Exclusive Demand, Remarkable Growth at CAGR by 2023 | Denso , Tomtom , NVHarman International, Alpine Electronics

The in-dash navigation system is an embedded device offered by automotive OEMs in most of their vehicle models. This system mainly consists of the display unit, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. It employs the use of a global positioning system (GPS) to provide accurate location and step-by-step directions.

Factors such as reduced fuel consumption in vehicles and increase in disposable income of people supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and emerging trend of connected car devices are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Tomtom NV

Harman International

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The global in-dash navigation system market is segmented based on technology, component, applications, and region. 2D maps and 3D maps are the technologies covered in this report. The components included in this report are display unit, control module, antenna module, and wiring harness. Based on application, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global in-dash navigation system market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 6: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

