Explore how eco-friendly tiles Market is thriving high Globally By Top key players : Ann Sacks Tile & Stone , Arizona Tile LLCBedrosians Tile & StoneMarazzi Group S.r.lVillagio Tile & Stone

The eco-friendly tiles market was valued at $17,160 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $37,753 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. There is a need for more energy efficient and environmental friendly building material, these days. One of the most common eco-friendly material used in construction is eco-friendly tiles.

These tiles are generally made up of renewable resources, such as clay and various types of recyclable material such as recycled shipping containers, pallets, scrap metal, and others. The production of eco-friendly tiles is more energy efficient than other tiles, which makes it attractive in commercial building projects. The use of recyclable materials in the manufacturing of eco-friendly tiles gains popularity in the market. In the process of making eco-friendly tiles, the waste produced is very low, which minimizes the impact on the environment.

Increase in the growth of environmental awareness among various industries throughout the world, has made industries switch to eco-friendly tiles, which have surged the demand of ecofriendly tiles in the market. The enforcements of various government policies and environmental guideline on the construction of building projects has led to the use of eco-friendly tiles. Building projects trying to get LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, encourage the use of eco-friendly tiles especially in non-residential construction. However, the cost of the eco-friendly tiles is high as compared to other tiles, which restrains the market growth.

Development in technology and innovation makes way for the use of cleaner and renewable energy sources such as solar and natural gas in the production process of eco-friendly tiles, thus bringing in different growth opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and geography. By type, the market is categorized into porcelain, ceramic, terrazzo, glass, and travertine. By product, the market is bifurcated into floor tiles, wall tiles, vitrified tiles, and industrial tiles. On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential and non-residential (commercial & office, institutional, industrial, hospital, and others). By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top players analyzed in the report are

Ann Sacks Tile & Stone Inc.

Arizona Tile LLC

Bedrosians Tile & Stone

Marazzi Group S.r.l

Villagio Tile & Stone

Dal-Tile Corporation

Wausau Tile, Inc.

Terra Green Ceramics Inc.

EnviroGLAS Products Inc.

Crossville Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the eco-friendly tiles market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

