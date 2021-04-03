Explore how EMV Chip Market is thriving high Globally By Top key players : Apple , Samsung, Sony , Oculus, VueReal
Micro-LED display is an emerging technology, which offer reduced energy consumption as compared to the conventional LCD and OLED display systems. In addition, this display possesses potential performance advantages over OLED and LCD displays such as lower latency, high contrast ratio, and high color saturation.
The global micro-LED display market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for bright & power-efficient display panels and increase in preference of electronic giants towards micro-LED display. However, high cost of this display is expected to restrain the market growth.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Apple Inc.
Samsung
Sony Corporation
Oculus
VueReal
LG Display
Play Nitride
eLUX
Rohinni LLC
Aledia
The report segments the micro-LED display market based on product, application industry vertical, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divide into large-scale display, small- & medium-sized display, and micro display. By application, it is categorized into smartphone & tablet, TV, PC & laptop, smartwatch, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is classified into consumer electronics, entertainment & sports, automotive, retail, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global micro-LED display market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY PRODUCT
CHAPTER 5: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 7: MICRO-LED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILE
