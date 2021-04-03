  Eye Tracking Market Is Likely to Witness Tremendous Growth by 2024 | Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix , Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd and Gazepoint.

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024. The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in adoption and increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered.

Companies Covered in this Report

Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

The eye tracking market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. According to application, it is divided into assistive communication, academic research, consumer behavior research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is further categorized into retail, automotive, healthcare, government, and others (advertising, entertainment, and web designing). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7: EYE TRACKING MARKET BY REGION

