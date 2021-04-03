Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Grain Alcohol refers to the liquor produced with sorghum, rice, corn, barley and wheat as raw materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chinese Grain Alcohol market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chinese Grain Alcohol business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chinese Grain Alcohol market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chinese Grain Alcohol value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

High-alcohol

Low-alcohol

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Shunxin Holdings

Baiyunbian Group

Red Star

Weiwei Group

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Xifeng Liquor

Gujing Group

Yingjia Group

Taishan Liquor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chinese Grain Alcohol consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Chinese Grain Alcohol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chinese Grain Alcohol manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

