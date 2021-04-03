GLOBAL FRUIT AND VEGETABLE MIXED JUICES MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Introduction
Juices are consumed due to their health benefits. Juices aid in digestion and provide better immunity. Fruit and vegetable mixed juices have the added advantage of having low sugar content and more nutrients than normal fresh juices. Due to this, consumers tend to include fruit and vegetable mixed juices in their daily diets.
The ambient segment dominates the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market and accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue. The ambient juice products have a shelf life of more than one year. Also, several companies are coming up with new packaging innovations to improve the shelf life of juice products. Recently, Metsä Board has introduced a new packaging concept, called the elevated drink box, through which the consumers can easily and conveniently enjoy beverages.
Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular distribution channels for fruit and vegetable mixed juice products. Much of the segment’s growth is due to the high growth of organized retail in developed and developing economies. In the US, the number of supermarkets is increasing significantly, which has subsequently increased the product sales through these retail formats. The sales of fruit and vegetable mixed juice through the online channel are set to grow during the forecast period with the rising number of internet users and the penetration rate of internet.
The global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Coca-Cola
Fresh Del Monte Produce
Dr Pepper Snapple
Nestle
PepsiCo
Antartic
Bionade
Boller
Chegworth Valley
Copella
Firefly Tonics
Fruitapeel
Refresco Gerber
Spumador
Wild
Zipperle
Market size by Product
Ambient
Chilled
Market size by End User
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trade
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Ambient
1.4.3 Chilled
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 On-Trade
1.5.4 Independent Retailers
1.5.5 Convenience Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Sales by Product
4.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Revenue by Product
4.3 Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Breakdown Data by End User
Continued…………
