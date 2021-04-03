Global Luxury Car Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Luxury Car Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global Luxury Cars market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Luxury car segment is often the first one to introduce new & revolutionary technologies to the market. Innovations such as massaging Seats, AirScarf, Self-closing doors, Blind spot monitoring features are initially introduced in Luxury cars.

Electric cars traditionally have not enjoyed massive success in the luxury car market. But this is expected to change in the future.

Drivers and restraints:

The luxury car market is less sensitive to price than the broader automotive Industry. Luxury car segment is generally less affected by financial downturn.

Increasing demand for luxury cars from developing countries is driving the market. The rise of environment friendly cars is a big trend in the market.

The rise in ridesharing facilities is restraining the luxury car market. Electric vehicles will further shape the market in the future.

Increasing sales of pre-owned luxury or used cars is the key restraint for the luxury car mar-ket globally.

Market Segmentation:

Global Luxury Cars market is segmented by car size and by region.

By size, the market is segmented into small, mid-size, and large luxury cars. Small size luxu-ry cars is the biggest segment in the market, as they are affordable for consumers especial-ly from developing countries.

Geographical Segmentation:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, rest of the world. Asia-pacific is the largest market mostly due to China. The luxury car market in China is expected to drive the market in the forecast period with increasing consumer confidence. Thus China accounts for much of the growth in the luxury car market. India has a large passenger car market, but luxury cars make a very small percentage of the total demand. The share of luxury cars market in India is expected to grow due to rise of affluent middle class population.

Competitive landscape:

Major Players in the market include Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Tesla, Lexus, Cadillac, Vol-vo, Jaguar, Porsche, and Infiniti.

German automakers Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Audi dominate the market. Mercedes Benz remained the biggest luxury carmaker in 2017 for the second consecutive year due to tre-mendous growth in China. Tesla was the most significant player in the large luxury cars in the US in 2017.

Key market segments covered

By Size

Small luxury car

Mid-size luxury car

Large luxury car

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Luxury car market is segmented by size (Small luxury car, Mid-size luxury car, large luxury car) and based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Global Luxury Cars market across each indication, concerning type highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Global Luxury Cars market by analysing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Luxury Cars market level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the critical Global Luxury Cars market products of all major market players

Target Audience

Government Agencies

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

