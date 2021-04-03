Global Smart Appliances in the Home Consumption Market Research Report 2019 Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Smart appliances utilize modern computer and communications technology to make functions faster, cheaper and more energy-efficient.
Smart appliances are growing in value within the wider smart home as OEMs leverage network connectivity to provide a wide range of smart functions such as: remote control, monitoring, and maintenance to the consumer, in turn providing opportunity for OEMs to improve internal and customer relationship management as well as support the development and integration of new revenue streams.
Over the next five years, It is projected that Smart Appliances in the Home will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Appliances in the Home market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Remote Technologies
Samsung
Interface
Haier
Visual Group
Bosch
Gourmia
Dyson
Xiaomi
To calculate the market size, It considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Remote control
Monitoring
Maintenance
Segmentation by application:
Washing Machines
Dryers
Dishwashers
Fridges
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Appliances in the Home consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Smart Appliances in the Home market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Appliances in the Home manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Appliances in the Home with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Appliances in the Home submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
