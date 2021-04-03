Growth Analysis Report on Medical Imaging Market Size and Forecast 2019-2025 | Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, Samsung Medison Co., Shimadzu Corp., Fujifilm Corp. and Carestream Health

Medical imaging is a process to examine the anatomical & physiological conditions of the human body for clinical analysis or diagnosis. It includes different processes to create image of internal organs & tissues for use in disease monitoring and treatment purposes. Medical imaging comprises three types of imaging- radiology imaging, nuclear imaging and optical imaging.

The increasing awareness among people, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases such as, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, are expected to upsurge the market for global medical imaging. Rising research & development activities by the manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products is likely to add new opportunities for global medical imaging market in the forecast period.

The “Global Medical Imaging Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global medical imaging market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global medical imaging market is expected to increase the high progression during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The medical imaging market is classified by product as radiology imaging, nuclear imaging, and optical imaging. Radiology imaging segment is further categorized as X-ray radiography, fluoroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), thermography, computed tomography (CT), and endoscopy. Nuclear imaging segment is further segmented into positron emission tomography (PET), and Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)). The medical imaging market by application is classified as, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, obstetrics & gynecology, and others. The medical imaging market by end user can be segmented as hospitals, imaging centres, and specialized clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical imaging market based on product type, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical imaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe is expected to have the significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. While the Asia Pacific region is expected to possess potential market for medical imaging fillings attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future owing to increasing demand for medical imaging instruments in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of medical imaging devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players are Siemens Healthcare GmBH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Medical Systems, Esaote SpA, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation and Carestream Health.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Medical Imaging Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Medical Imaging Market – By Product

3.2.2 Medical Imaging Market – By Application

3.2.3 Medical Imaging Market – By End User

3.2.4 Medical Imaging Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Medical Imaging Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

Continue….

