Guidewires Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth during 2018-2025

Guidewires Market – Overview

The “Global Guidewires Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the guidewires industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global guidewires market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, application, end user and geography.

The global guidewires market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Guidewire is a medical device used to position an endotracheal tube, IV catheter, gastric feeding tube or central venous line. During biopsy, it is used to localize a tumor. A guidewire is typically inserted through a small incision in the groin and are also used to guide catheter products to a desired treatment location within the body. It has wide range of applications in various fields such as cardiology, urology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology and others.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, extensive use of guidewires in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and increasing number of surgical procedures are key factors fuelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer also determine the growth of the market. As per the Center for Prevention and Control (CDC), in the US, nearly 610,000 people die of heart disease every year. Also, heart disease a major health problem among both the men and women.

Guidewires Market – Key Players

The report also includes the profiles of key guidewires manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Cook, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation and others.

Guidewires Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into diagnostic and surgical guidewires. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into stainless steel, nitinol, platinum, titanium, tungsten, and others materials.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology, vascular, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global guidewires market based on product, material, application and end user.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall guidewires market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Guidewires Market – Regional Analysis

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

North America, being the largest market, is mainly driven by an availability of large number of products in the market and concentration of key players in the US. Additionally, hospitals and surgical centers in North American focus on quality care thereby increasing demand for better quality medical devices and accessories, fueling the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of huge patient population and increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries in hospitals.

As per the Global Burden of Disease estimates cardiovascular diseases is a leading cause of death in India. Therefore, Asia Pacific exhibits enormous growth opportunities in the guidewires market.

