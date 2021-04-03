Health Information Technologies Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Health information technology is information technology applied to health and health care. It supports health information management across computerized systems and the secure exchange of health information between consumers, providers, payers and quality monitors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Health Information Technologies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Health Information Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Health Information Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Health Information Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Meditech

Cerner

Siemens

Epic Systems

Allscripts

Philips

GE Healthcare

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Health Information Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Health Information Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Health Information Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Health Information Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Health Information Technologies Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Health Information Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Health Information Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

2.2.2 Clinical Decision Support (CDS)

2.2.3 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

2.3 Health Information Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Health Information Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Health Information Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Health Information Technologies by Players

3.1 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Health Information Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Health Information Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Meditech

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.1.3 Meditech Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Meditech News

11.2 Cerner

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.2.3 Cerner Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cerner News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens News

11.4 Epic Systems

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.4.3 Epic Systems Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Epic Systems News

11.5 Allscripts

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.5.3 Allscripts Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Allscripts News

11.6 Philips

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.6.3 Philips Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Philips News

11.7 GE Healthcare

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Health Information Technologies Product Offered

11.7.3 GE Healthcare Health Information Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 GE Healthcare News

……Continued

