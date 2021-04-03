Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2019 Growth Analysis & Projection By 2027 With Top Key Players like Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Netapp, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMWARE, Nutanix, Microsoft Corporation

The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Research Report Forecast 2018-2027 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) offers the capability to virtualize all elements of the hardware systems. It comprises software-defined storage, networking, and virtualized computing. HCI helps to limit the requirement of installing a separate storage area network of network attached storage; thereby reducing the operating cost in an infrastructural system. The market for hyper-converged infrastructure is presently at the burgeoning stage and is projected to grow exponentially owing to the proliferation of virtual desktop infrastructure across diverse applications. Rising concerns for disaster recovery and data protection is significantly driving the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

Further, increasing need to reduce the capital and operational expenditure is supplementing the growth of the market. However, lack of flexibility hampers the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Emergence of composable infrastructure and hybrid cloud is projected to create new growth opportunities for the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Further, increasing investments in development of the data center infrastructures is opportunistic for the market.

Leading Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Players:

1. Cisco Systems

2. Dell EMC

3. Netapp

4. Huawei

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. VMWARE

7. Nutanix

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. IBM Corporation

10. Scale Computing

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market

– To analyze and forecast the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market on the basis of deployment model, application, and industry vertical

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key Hyper-Converged Infrastructure players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

