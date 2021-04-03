In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities 2017-2025

Overview of In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market

Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2025. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market valued approximately USD 4.41 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.23% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Recent developments in mobile and satellite technology, increasing expectation of the standard customer, low availability of the in-flight wireless internet, increasing demand for luxury complemented by commercial flight are the major factors driving the growth of Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market.

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Key Segment

By Product:

-IFE Hardware

-IFE Connectivity

-IFE Content

By Aircraft:

-Narrow-Body Aircraft

-Wide-Body Aircraft

-Business Jets

-Very Large Aircraft

By End-Use:

-OEL

-Aftermarket

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Snapshot

7.3. Europe In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Snapshot

7.4. Asia In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Snapshot

7.5. Latin America In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Snapshot

7.6. Rest of The World

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumptiont

