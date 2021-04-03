LAN as a Service Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2023- Aerohive Networks, Aryaka, Brocade Communications System, Centiant International, Iricent, Microland, NetCraftsmen, Nuvem Networks

LANaaS consists of LAN services offered by vendors on the cloud computing IT deployment model. LANaaS solutions are a part of network as a service (NaaS). On-demand networking services are software-centric solutions that can be subscribed through the pay-per-usage pricing model. LANaaS is managed by network operators and cloud computing solutions providers. According to the report, implementation of BYOD programs will be a key driver for market growth. Enterprises adopt mobile solutions to manage routine business processes through mobile devices, such as smartphones and mobile applications. Enterprises require robust ICT infrastructure to access data services and applications. LANaaS solutions, such as on-demand Wi-Fi hotspot and on-demand port to access Internet services, help organizations provide accessibility to employee’s mobile devices.

Morden businesses seek to employ the best access network solutions to improve internal connective as well as to create a better access point for their clients. For many enterprises, having an uninterrupted connection with their clients is key to future growth where broadband networks play an important role. POL solutions are much more effective as compared to traditional LAN systems. POL utilises cutting-edge electronic apparatus such as fiber optics and optical splitters to deliver a performance, which is not only efficient but cost-effective as well. In addition, the advent of POL has minimized the usage of non-renewable electrical components to a significant extent, making it an eco-friendly solution. Optical fiber being a superior cable material comprehensively reciprocates the viability of passive optical LAN. Further, issues of disconnection and downtime are negligible in POL powered networks. Various other superior characteristics of POL over conventional LAN has led to an inclination towards the former.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Aerohive Networks, Aryaka, Brocade Communications System, Centiant International, Iricent, Microland, NetCraftsmen, Nuvem Networks, and Pertino

