live chat software Market 2017 Leading Competitors Like LogMeIn, LivePerson, Zendesk , SnapEngage, Livechat, Olark

Live chat is a real-time communication software, which is increasingly used by website providers to interact directly with visitors on their websites through the combination of survey forms, instant messaging, or chat. It enables real-time communication between two users through a connected device, which is appropriate for low to moderately complex product support. Live chat software is based on client server model, which allows client to start session after logging into user account. It helps organizations to serve customers without being intrusive.

Increase in popularity of live chat, rise in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and number of advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support are the key factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. However, lack of standardization and continuous increase in demand for web self-services restrain the market. Integration of social media and live chat software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for this market. In addition, increase in awareness about benefits of the live chat software, which includes increased sales, enhanced customer engagement, reduced expenses, and others is expected to create growth opportunities for this market.

Companies Covered in this Report

LogMeIn, Inc.

LivePerson, Inc.,

Zendesk

SnapEngage

Livechat, Inc.

Olark

Kayako, Inc.

Freshdesk, Inc.

Woopra, Inc.

Provide Support LLC

The global live chat software market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Product type segment covered in this study includes informational live chat systems, sales live chat systems, and customer service live chat systems. Based on end user, the market is categorized into telecommunication and IT, retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (entertainment, media, education, government, and real estate). By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global live chat software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the live chat software market potential.

