New Trends Updates for Identity Analytics Market Focusing on Lucrative Opportunities and Trends During the Forecast Period 2025: Oracle, Verint Systems, LogRhythm, Quantum Secure, Hitachi ID Systems, Sailpoint Technologies

Identity analytics solutions combine the power of advanced analytics and big data in order help for detecting identity-related risks within organization’s IT infrastructures. Identity analytics solutions are gaining high acceptance due to the growing demand among enterprises to automate critical identity-related access provision, authentication and de-provision. These solutions are mainly used for various applications such as, account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management, identity and access management, and others.

Increasing instances and complexity of identity-related data breaches and frauds resulting in heavy loss of revenue for various companies and organization that is enabling them to adopt identity analytics solutions, which is the key factor propelling the growth of identity analytics market. Moreover, development of cloud-based solutions & services and introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered solutions are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for identity analytics market in the coming years. However, lack of awareness and budget constraints are the major restraints for the growth of the identity analytics market.

Top Companies profiled in this report:

1. Oracle Corp.

2. Verint Systems

3. LogRhythm, Inc.

4. Quantum Secure, Inc.

5. Hitachi ID Systems

6. Sailpoint Technologies

7. Centrify

8. Prolifics, Inc.

9. Nexis GmbH

10. Brainwave GRC

