Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2019-2025, Global Forecast by End User, Type of Test, Disease, Informatics, Reimbursement, Company Analysis, Platform, Consumable

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a recent technology in which billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallel sequencing. The Next-Generation Sequencing has revolutionized the biological study, with its ultra-high throughput, speed and scalability; it has enabled professionals to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level which have never been possible before. The NGS technology is also referred as High Throughput Sequencing. This technique minimizes the necessity for fragment-cloning methods used in Sanger sequencing of genomes. The NGS offers rapid speed, low cost, high accuracy, and accurate result even with the low sample input. The use of NGS in clinical diagnostic is one of the major factors for future growth of NGS. Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to surpass US$ 30 Billion by the end of year 2025 with double digit CAGR during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3125739

Company Analysis

All the companies has been analyzed from following points Overview, Recent Developments & Strategy

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Roche

Next Generation Sequencing has the possibility to accelerate the early finding of the ailments and the recognition of pharmacogenetics markers to customize its treatments. Today, in the field of medical science, a lot of various technological advancements are going at a rapid pace and that has led to the development of a specific medicine. As a result, the development of custom made medicine has opened an enormous opportunities for the application of next generation sequencing, which could help NGS market to grow significantly over the forecast period.

In addition; some of the major factors responsible for the growth of Next Generation Sequencing are increasing NGS application in biological study due to its efficient advantage over traditional technologies and growing demand from the drug discovery industry. Additionally, ethical concerns associated with the whole-genome sequencing along with the lack of awareness among people are some of the factors which are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Renub Research report titled “Next Generation Sequencing Market, Global NGS Forecast by End User (Academic Research, Healthcare, Biotech / Pharma, Government, Others) Type of Test (Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES), RNA-Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, ChIP-Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, Methyl-Sequencing) Disease (Reproductive Health, Rare Disease Diagnostics, Oncology (Cancer), Metabolic Immune (Diagnostic), Cardiovascular, Others) Informatics (NGS Informatics Services, Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools, Storage, Computing, Biological Interpretation and Reporting Tools, LIMS Laboratory Information Management System), Reimbursement, Company Analysis (Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Roche), Platform, Consumable” provides a complete analysis of global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.

Place a direct purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3125739

Oncology Test Market is largest among Clinical Next Generation Sequencing Market

In this report, we have defined next generation sequencing test market by clinical application. NGS test market is categorized into 6 parts; NGS Test Market by Reproductive Health, NGS Test Market by Rare Disease, NGS Test Market by Oncology, NGS Test Market by Metabolic, NGS Test Market by Cardiavascular and Others NGS Test Market.

Target Re-Sequencing and Whole Exome sequencing is dominating the Clinical Next Generation Sequencing Market

In this report, we have done complete assessment of different next generation sequencing technique. Here, we have categorized clinical next generation sequencing market by type of test into six parts; Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES), Transcriptome (RNA- Sequencing), Whole Genome Sequencing, ChIP- Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing (Novel Organisms) and Methyl-Sequencing.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends by Platform

There are several platforms designed for next generation sequencing for the period of time by top key players. In this report, we have shown the next generation sequencing market by platform.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Insight by Consumables

In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis on NGS market by consumables. There are various kinds of consumable used in next generation sequencing like sample, library preparation reagents, kits, automation devices etc.

Next Generation Sequencing Informatics Market

NGS Informatics is one of the key growth factors that propel overall NGS market to expand at rapid pace. In this report, next generation sequencing informatics market is divided into 6 parts; NGS Informatics Services, Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools, Storage, Computing, Biological Interpretation and Reporting Tools and Laboratory Information Management System.

Read the more details @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-global-forecast-by-end-user-type-of-test-disease-informatics-reimbursement-company-analysis-platform-consumable

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]