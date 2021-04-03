North America Cold Pressed Juices Product market: Market Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities-2018 To 2023

North America cold pressed juices market is anticipated to be driven by various factors. One of the significant factors for the rising growth of cold pressed juices is rising growth of vegetable juices. Vegetable juice is high in nutritional content and low in sugar and calorie content, unlike fruit juice. It is popular among people who either want to lose weight or do not want to put on weight. For instance, green juice, which is a popular vegetable juice, contains kale, apple, ginger, romaine, spinach, cucumber, celery, parsley, and lemon. Premiumization will be one of the upcoming trends in North America cold pressed juices market.

Due to the increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers, the premium products are anticipated to upsurge in the near future. Low shelf-life of cold pressed juices is one of the major challenges observed in this market. In addition, to higher costs, as compared to the conventional forms, cold-pressed juices have low shelf-life than the conventional packed juices. However, cold pressed juices to undergo HPP treatment which tends extend their shelf-life up to 25-30 days, but since they do not contain any artificial preservatives, their shelf-life remains low as compared to conventional juices with a shelf-life of 6 months and more. Manufacturers are indulging and investing heavily in R&D activities to bring in a potential solution, but until then, the shelf-life issue continues to be a challenge for this industry.

Regional Analysis:

North America cold pressed juices market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. The U.S. is estimated to reach USD 1.85 billion by the end of 2023 with registering a CAGR of 9.84%. Escalating consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of cold pressed juices is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the U.S. cold pressed juices market during the forecast period. Canada is projected to witness a high growth rate of 10.03% during the forecast period. However, the sales of cold pressed juices in Mexico is expected to be sluggish and it is expected to expand at a growth rate of 8.01% during the forecast period.

Segments:

Cold pressed juices market has been segmented by the type which comprises of fruits, vegetables, and blends. Blends are estimated to account for the major market share in the North America cold pressed juices market. Blends segment is estimated to reach USD 971.8 million by the end of 2023. By category, the cold pressed juices have segmented into conventional and organic.By the distribution channel, North America cold pressed juices market have segmented into store-based and non-store based. Store-based distribution channel has further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers and others. Among the store based, supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to account for the major market proportion throughout the forecast period. The non-store based segment is projected to witness a substantial growth rate of 11.01% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global cold pressed juices market primarily are PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Evolution Fresh (U.S.), Pressed Juicery, Inc. (U.S.), Juice Generation Inc. (U.S.), Liquiteria Inc. (U.S.), Florida bottling Trading (U.S.), Bolthouse Farms Canada Inc (Canada), and The Odwalla, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

• Among the type, blends segment is expected to account for the major market proportion during the forecast period of 2018-2023. On the other hand, fruits segment is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate of 9.88% during the forecast period.

• Among the category, the organic segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 10.23% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Conventional is projected to expand substantial growth rate of 9.12% during the forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis of cold pressed juices Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market:

As per the MRFR analysis, the North America cold pressed juices market is estimated to reach USD 2.29 billion during the forecast period 2018 to 2023 with registering A CAGR of 9.77%

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

