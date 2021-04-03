North America Travel Insurance Market Foreseen to Witness Striking Development by 2022

The North America travel insurance market was valued at $4,930 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $8,165 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2022. The primary driver of the North America travel insurance market is the increase in number of outbound travelers in the region, wherein baby boomers have witnessed highest growth in terms of traveling. Moreover, baby boomers focus on secure travel, thus creating growth opportunities for the North American travel insurance market. Additionally, a notable increase in business travelers would also have a significant impact on the travel insurance market in the region.

The key players profiled in this report include Seven Corners Inc., Travel Safe Insurance (Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc.) (U.S.), USI Insurance Services, LLC. (U.S.), MH Ross Travel Insurance Services, Inc. (U.S.), American International Group Inc. (U.S.), Travel Insured International (U.S.), Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (U.S.), Travelex Insurance Services Inc (U.S.), American Express Company (U.S.), and CSA Travel Protection (U.S.).

The North America Travel Insurance market is segmented on the basis of type of distribution channel, insurance cover, end user, and country. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, insurance aggregators, and others. Based on insurance cover, it is divided into single trip, annual multi-trip, and long stay. Based on end user, it is categorized into senior citizens, education travelers, backpackers, business travelers, family travelers, and fully independent travelers. The countries analyzed in the report include U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

According to a study, the number of outbound travelers in the U.S. was increased by 7.7% in 2015 as compared to 2014, strengthening the growth of the U.S. travel insurance market. Moreover, 27% of the Canadian population comprises baby boomers, who have the resources and time to travel across the world. Thus, travel insurance service providers target baby boomers and amend their services to provide a better solution, which is expected to surge the demand for travel insurance in Canada. Insurance intermediaries are expected to gain high market share, owing to the growth of travel insurance among senior citizens.

