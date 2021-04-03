OUTBOUND TRAVEL AND TOURISM MARKET – CHINA INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2024

China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market

China Outbound Tourism Market is expected to exceed US$ 163 Billion by 2024.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increased affluence of Chinese citizens, increased air connectivity, the easing of visa restrictions around the globe, consumer confidence and appetite for outbound travel.

The report “China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2024” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to China international travelers visitation, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 11 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of China outbound travel & tourism.

The countries included in this report are Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Korea

Key Findings:

The number of Chinese travelers to Korea has dropped by more than 40 percent in 2017

Visa requirements for Chinese travelers visiting Japan were eased from 2017

China is the largest source market for Taiwan tourism

China ranks top in terms of number of visitor arrivals to Hong Kong

Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

Travelers from China to Taiwan have dwindled in 2016 and 2017

China outbound travelers mostly travel for the pleasure purposes

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

11 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2024)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Travel & Tourism

Some points from table of content:

1. Executive Summary

2. China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market (2012 – 2024)

2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation

2.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending

3. China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market Share (2012 – 2024)

3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share

3.2 China Outbound Travelers Spending Share

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Travel & Tourism

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors

5. China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market – Country Analysis (2012 – 2024)

5.1 Taiwan – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.1.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Taiwan

5.1.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Taiwan

5.1.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Taiwan

5.2 Hong Kong – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.2.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Hong Kong

5.2.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Hong Kong

5.2.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Hong Kong

5.3 United States – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.3.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to United States

5.3.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to United States

5.3.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in United States

5.4 Australia – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.4.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Australia

5.4.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Australia

5.4.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Australia

5.5 New Zealand – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.5.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to New Zealand

5.5.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to New Zealand

5.5.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in New Zealand

5.6 Japan – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.6.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Japan

5.6.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Japan

5.6.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Japan

5.7 Singapore – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.7.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Singapore

5.7.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Singapore

5.7.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Singapore

5.8 Nepal – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.8.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Nepal

5.8.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Nepal

5.8.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Nepal

5.9 Sri Lanka – China Outbound Travelers Visitation, Purpose of Visit, Spending & Forecast

5.9.1 China Outbound Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka

5.9.2 China Outbound Travelers Purpose of Visit to Sri Lanka

5.9.3 China Outbound Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka

Continued…….

