Patient Flow Management Market Global Analysis 2019 and Forecasts 2027 by McKesson ,Care Logistics,Epic Systems ,Intelligent In Sites,Aptean,Cerner ,Teletracking Technologies, Central Logic,

Global Patient flow management Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Patient flow management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Patient flow management market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Patient flow management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Patient flow management players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 452.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

The patient flow management market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 68.2% in 2017. With the inclusion of integrated solution, patient safety is also improved, with fewer instance of mistaken identity or errors associated with manual data handling

Leading Patient flow management Market Players:

McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

An exclusive Patient flow management market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Patient flow management Market By End-User Verticals, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Patient flow management market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Shortage of Nursing Staff and Doctors

The North American geographies, especially the US is facing serious shortage of physicians and nursing staff, majorly due to the ageing population and impending retirements of the older physicians. According to the data published by Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the US is expected to face a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030, impacting patient care across the nation. Other statistics reported by FirstQuoteHealth in June 2018 show that primary physicians have a projected lack be in the vicinity of 8,700 and 43,100 by 2030. Additionally, the country also faces a huge shortage of nursing staff owing to an influx of patients into our health system, the retirement of baby boomers. The burden of resource shortage impacts nurses working in the profession due to piling up of the work. The rising shortage translates into increased wait time for patients, higher risks of mistakes and inappropriate personal attention to the patients in the hospitals.

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient flow management industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

Delivery Mode Insights

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient flow management market is segmented into on premise, web based and cloud based. The web based segment led the market for patient flow management in 2017, contributing a market share of 42.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to account for a market share of 41.2% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

Key Highlight Of Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Patient flow management Market

