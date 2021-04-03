PIPELINE INTELLIGENT PIGGING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report studies the global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging market, analyzes and researches the Pipeline Intelligent Pigging development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
T.D. Williamson
Baker Hughes
Rosen Group
NDT Global
Enduro Pipeline Services
Intertek Group
Applus
Lin Scan
Dacon Inspection Services
Onstream Pipeline Inspection
SGS SA
A.Hak Industrial Services
Quest Integrity Group
Cdria Pipeline Services
Cokebusters
Romstar
Halfwave AS
Penspen
Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
Corrosion Control Engineering
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Magnetic Flux Leakage
Ultrasonic
Caliper
Market segment by Application, Pipeline Intelligent Pigging can be split into
Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection
Crack & Leak Detection
Table of Contents
Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Pipeline Intelligent Pigging
1.1 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Overview
1.1.1 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market by Type
1.3.1 Magnetic Flux Leakage
1.3.2 Ultrasonic
1.3.3 Caliper
1.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
1.4.2 Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection
1.4.3 Crack & Leak Detection
2 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 T.D. Williamson
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Baker Hughes
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Rosen Group
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 NDT Global
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Enduro Pipeline Services
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Intertek Group
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Applus
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Lin Scan
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Dacon Inspection Services
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Onstream Pipeline Inspection
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 SGS SA
3.12 A.Hak Industrial Services
3.13 Quest Integrity Group
3.14 Cdria Pipeline Services
3.15 Cokebusters
3.16 Romstar
3.17 Halfwave AS
3.18 Penspen
3.19 Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
3.20 Corrosion Control Engineering
4 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Pipeline Intelligent Pigging in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Pipeline Intelligent Pigging
5 United States Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Pipeline Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
