POTATO FLOUR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
Global Potato Flour Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Potato Flour Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Potato Flour in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Potato Flour in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Potato Flour market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Potato flour is a powder made from ground potatoes that is commonly used in baking. Some cooks use it as a thickener, and it can also add flavor and texture to foods like cakes, breads, and cookies. It is popular as a gluten-free alternative to regular wheat-based flour, and Jewish cooks sometimes also use it when preparing foods according to Passover dietary restrictions, which prohibit the use of many grains.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Potato Flour industry in over supply on the market in the past few years, and more and more companies enter into Potato Flour industry.
The current demand for Potato Flour product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Potato Flour products on the market do not sell well. Potato Flour’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Potato Flour industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.
There is also a certain space in the Potato Flour product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products is excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports.
In 2017, the global Potato Flour market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Potato Flour market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Potato Flour include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Potato Flour include
AVEBE
KMC
BOB
King Arthur Flour
Roquette
Emsland
Club House
Keystone Potato
Lyckeby
Raisio
Jamestown Mills
Agrana
Pepees
Beidahuang Group
Nailun
Huaou Starch
Qinghai Weston
Kexinyuan Group
Ningxia Jiali
Chifeng Mengsen
Market Size Split by Type
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Other Grade
Market Size Split by Application
Food Industry
Paper Industry
Textile Industry
Feed Industry
Other Applications
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Potato Flour market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Potato Flour market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Potato Flour manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Potato Flour with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Potato Flour submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Potato Flour market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Potato Flour Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Industrial Grade
1.4.3 Food Grade
1.4.4 Other Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food Industry
1.5.3 Paper Industry
1.5.4 Textile Industry
1.5.5 Feed Industry
1.5.6 Other Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Potato Flour Market Size
2.1.1 Global Potato Flour Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Potato Flour Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Potato Flour Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Potato Flour Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Potato Flour Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Potato Flour Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Potato Flour Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Potato Flour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Potato Flour Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Potato Flour Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Potato Flour Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Potato Flour Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Potato Flour Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Potato Flour Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Potato Flour Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Potato Flour Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Potato Flour Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Potato Flour Sales by Type
4.2 Global Potato Flour Revenue by Type
4.3 Potato Flour Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Potato Flour Breakdown Data by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AVEBE
11.1.1 AVEBE Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.1.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 KMC
11.2.1 KMC Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.2.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 BOB
11.3.1 BOB Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.3.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 King Arthur Flour
11.4.1 King Arthur Flour Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.4.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Roquette
11.5.1 Roquette Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.5.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Emsland
11.6.1 Emsland Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.6.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Club House
11.7.1 Club House Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.7.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Keystone Potato
11.8.1 Keystone Potato Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.8.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Lyckeby
11.9.1 Lyckeby Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.9.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Raisio
11.10.1 Raisio Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Potato Flour
11.10.4 Potato Flour Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Jamestown Mills
11.12 Agrana
11.13 Pepees
11.14 Beidahuang Group
11.15 Nailun
11.16 Huaou Starch
11.17 Qinghai Weston
11.18 Kexinyuan Group
11.19 Ningxia Jiali
11.20 Chifeng Mengsen
Continued…..
