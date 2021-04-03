Proton Therapy Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Proton Therapy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The rise in popularity of proton therapy is continuing across the globe. It is estimated that more than 165,000 patients suffering from a variety of cancers, such as prostate cancer, brain tumors, etc. have already been successfully treated using this method. In fact, the proton therapy market is on track to become a multibillion-dollar industry by 2024. The number of proton therapy centers is increasing globally. Still, industry experts believe that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market.

The proton therapy market is likely to almost double by 2024 from its current market value. Globally, the numbers of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are in Millions. The increased demand for proton therapy has motivated many prominent cancer centers in the world to provide proton therapy treatment. The number of proton therapy centers worldwide is anticipated to increase year on year, which in turn, will result in more clinical research, better clinician understanding and greater patient awareness of its benefits-which will help drive the further growth. IBA dominates the proton therapy market globally. However, other players like Varian, Mitsubishi, Mevion, Hitachi, etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market.

The United States captured highest share of the proton therapy market. United States is likely to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecasting period. The US retains the highest number of proton therapy centers and many are in development phase or under construction.

Asia proton therapy market is anticipated to grow with double digit rate during the period 2018 – 2024. Asia accounts for around 60% of the world population and half the global burden of cancer. The incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase to nearly 11 Million in 2030, due to ageing and growing population, lifestyle and socioeconomic changes. Hence, Asian region represents huge market opportunity for proton therapy. Japan is the leading market for proton therapy in Asia, while, China has the huge market opportunity for proton therapy treatment owing to large population base of cancer patients.

The European proton therapy market more than tripled in 2017 from the 2010 level. Proton therapy is currently being used in the Europe for solid tumors in the body particularly, brain, spine, prostate and stomach. European countries are planning a rapid increase in their proton beam therapy provision in the next few years; Germany, Italy, Sweden and France are all setting up new centers. The European proton therapy market is likely to grow with double digit CAGR during the period 2018 – 2024.

This is the 6th edition report on Proton Therapy Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled “Proton Therapy Market Outlook, Actual & Potential Market, Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy, List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Number of Patients Treated, Specifications & Company Analysis – Global Forecast to 2024” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

Proton Therapy Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

