Research Report on Microfluidics Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2019-2025 | Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illumina, Fluidigm Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Microfluidic Chipshop, Dolomite Microfluidics

Microfluidics studies various systems that are able to process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometres. It is an emerging technology having wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics and information technology. This technology is widely used for various processes such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, PCR amplification among others. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in diagnosis of diseases such as cancer and in research.

Various factors driving the growth of the market are rising demand for point-of-care testing, increasing prevalence of oncology diseases and technological developments in molecular diagnostics. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by developing economies across the globe also fuels the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the market exhibits growth opportunities due growing applications of microfluidics technology.

The “Global Microfluidics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the microfluidics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global microfluidics market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, application, and geography. The global microfluidics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

On the basis of product, the microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, micropumps, microneedles and others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polymers, glass, silicon, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life science research, drug discovery, and others. In vitro diagnostics is further sub-segmented into point-of-care testing, clinical diagnostics.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global microfluidics market based on product, material and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall microfluidics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

America is the largest market whose growth is mainly driven by presence of leading players in the US and launch of new technologically advanced products by key players in the market and increasing adoption of microfluidics. Asia Pacific is largest market with Japan, China and India being the largest contributors to the market growth.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key microfluidics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Microfluidic Chipshop, Dolomite Microfluidics among others.

