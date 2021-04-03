Rose Oil Market Size, Share, Trend, Volume Analysis, Future Investments and Top Companies by Forecast to 2023

Rose oil is obtained from three different processes i.e. steam distillation, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction and solvent extraction. The health benefits of rose essential oil can be attributed to its properties such as antidepressant, antiphlogistic, antispasmodic, antiseptic, antiviral, astringent, bactericidal, aphrodisiac, cholagogic, cicatrizant, emmenagogue, depurative, hemostatic, hepatic, laxative, stomachic, nervine, and a uterine substance, which in turn, is expected to be an opportunity for new entrants to offer product variants.

Europe is anticipated to garner the largest share in the global rose oil market, owing to the presence of leading rose oil manufacturers in the region. France and Bulgaria are the largest producers and exporter of rose oil. Government initiatives have helped to increase the production of rose oil in Bulgaria to expand its export business. According to European Commission, Ina EOOD from Panagyurishte in Bulgaria, expanded its product range of essential oils, especially rose oil. Due to increasing demand of Bulgarian rose oil worldwide.

Segmentation:

The global rose oil market has been segmented based on type, category, application, and region.

By type, the global rose oil market has been classified as rose otto, rose absolute and others.

Based on category, the market is segregated as organic and conventional.

By application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, fragrances & perfumes, cosmetics & toiletries, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global rose oil products market are Sigma-Aldrich, Inc. (US), Ernesto Ventos SA (Spain), Alteya Organics, LLC (US), Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich International SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), V. MANE FILS SA (France), Robertet SA (France), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), and BERJÉ INC. (Switzerland).

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to register a highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding health benefits of rose oil. Growing usage of rose oil in various skin care products to treat various skin related issues such as acne, blemishes, dryness and skin-redness. In addition, the increasing disposable income of consumers, which leads to willingness for higher spending on natural products is also fueling the growth of rose oil products market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth in the global rose oil products market due to the rising popularity of rose oil usage in food and beverages, fragrances & perfumes and cosmetics & toiletries. food supplements and medicines. Rose oil is enriched with antioxidants which act against the free radicals and also works as a natural skincare product. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the rose oil products market in Asia-Pacific.