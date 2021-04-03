Rotary Cutters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for rotary cutter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced rotary cutter. Increasing of agricultural and forestry used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rotary cutter will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the rotary cutter industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of rotary cutter is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Alamo, Blount International – Woods Equipment and Land Pride etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their rotary cutter and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 36.72% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global rotary cutter industry because of their market share and technology status of rotary cutter.

The worldwide market for Rotary Cutters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rotary Cutters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alamo (USA)

Blount International – Woods Equipment (USA)

Land Pride (USA)

Baldan (Brazil)

Caroni spa (Italy)

John Deere (USA)

Schulte Industries (Canada)

TMC Cancela (Spain)

Tarter Gate (USA)

Walker Manufacturing (USA)

Fischer srl

TEAGLE MACHINERY (UK)

Howse (USA)

Bobcat (South Africa)

Farmer-Helper Machinery (China)

Del Morino (Italy)

Wessex International

Kioti Tractor (USA)

Major Equipment Intl (Ireland)

F.X.S. Sauerburger Traktoren und Geratebau GmbH (Germany)

Van Wamel (Netherlands)

GreenTec (Denmark)

Lagarde (France)

BERTI Macchine Agricole S.p.A. (Italy)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Spindle Type

Muti-Spindle Type

Flex Wing Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Agricultural

Forestry

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Cutters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Spindle Type

1.2.2 Muti-Spindle Type

1.2.3 Flex Wing Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Forestry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alamo (USA)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alamo (USA) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Blount International – Woods Equipment (USA)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Blount International – Woods Equipment (USA) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Land Pride (USA)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Land Pride (USA) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Baldan (Brazil)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Baldan (Brazil) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Caroni spa (Italy)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Caroni spa (Italy) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 John Deere (USA)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 John Deere (USA) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Schulte Industries (Canada)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Rotary Cutters Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Schulte Industries (Canada) Rotary Cutters Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

