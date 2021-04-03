SHAVING LOTIONS AND CREAMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of Shaving Lotions and Creams in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shaving Lotions and Creams in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Shaving Lotions and Creams market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342567-global-shaving-lotions-and-creams-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Shaving cream or shaving foam is a frothy cosmetic cream applied to body hair, usually facial hair, to facilitate shaving.

The pre-shave segment dominated the market, with a market share of 58%.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 45% of the market share. Stores like Walmart, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s stock numerous shaving products, giving consumers a wide range of options to select.

Europe dominated the market during with a market share of around 35%.

In 2017, the global Shaving Lotions and Creams market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shaving Lotions and Creams market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Shaving Lotions and Creams include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Shaving Lotions and Creams include

Gillette

Beiersdorf

Unilever

L’Oreal

Colgate-Palmolive

Energizer Holdings

Godrej

Johnson & Johnson

Perio

Super-Max

Taylor of Old Bond Street

Acqua di Parma

AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories

Bold for Men

Castle Forbes

Market Size Split by Type

Aftershave

Pre-shave

Market Size Split by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Drugstores

Online Retails

Independent Retailers and Discounters

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Shaving Lotions and Creams market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Shaving Lotions and Creams market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Shaving Lotions and Creams manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Shaving Lotions and Creams with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Shaving Lotions and Creams submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shaving Lotions and Creams are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shaving Lotions and Creams market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342567-global-shaving-lotions-and-creams-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aftershave

1.4.3 Pre-shave

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.5.3 Drugstores

1.5.4 Online Retails

1.5.5 Independent Retailers and Discounters

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Size

2.1.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Shaving Lotions and Creams Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Shaving Lotions and Creams Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Shaving Lotions and Creams Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Sales by Type

4.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Revenue by Type

4.3 Shaving Lotions and Creams Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Shaving Lotions and Creams Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gillette

11.1.1 Gillette Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.1.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Beiersdorf

11.2.1 Beiersdorf Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.2.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Unilever

11.3.1 Unilever Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.3.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 L’Oreal

11.4.1 L’Oreal Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.4.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Colgate-Palmolive

11.5.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.5.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Energizer Holdings

11.6.1 Energizer Holdings Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.6.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Godrej

11.7.1 Godrej Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.7.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Johnson & Johnson

11.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.8.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Perio

11.9.1 Perio Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.9.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Super-Max

11.10.1 Super-Max Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Shaving Lotions and Creams

11.10.4 Shaving Lotions and Creams Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Taylor of Old Bond Street

11.12 Acqua di Parma

11.13 AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories

11.14 Bold for Men

11.15 Castle Forbes

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342567-global-shaving-lotions-and-creams-market-insights-forecast-to-2025