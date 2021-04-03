Supply chain management (SCM) software Market Report Released with Growth, latest trends & Forecast till 2023 | SAP, Oracle , JDA Software Group, Infor, Manhattan Associates , Epicor Software

Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013856

Companies Covered in this Report

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global supply chain management software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global supply chain management software market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Buy the complete report with Comprehensive table of contents – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013856

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

CHAPTER 5: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY USER TYPE

CHAPTER 6: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 7: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 8: SCM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]