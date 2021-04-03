TRAVEL DUFFEL BAGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
Global Travel Duffel Bags Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Travel Duffel Bags Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Travel Duffel Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Travel Duffel Bags in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Travel Duffel Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The travel duffel bag is smaller than a suitcase, bigger than a tote and is a perfectly sized carryall for a long weekend. There are variety of bags like nylon duffel bags, leather duffel bags, and wheeled duffel bags.
Factors such as the populace’s rising disposable income and increasing spending on travel are expected to propel the sale of travel duffel bags until 2023.
The North American region dominated the global market for travel duffel bags due to factors like the recent increase in outbound and domestic travel and tourism, and the rising focus on internet retailing.
In 2017, the global Travel Duffel Bags market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Travel Duffel Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Travel Duffel Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Travel Duffel Bags include
Eagle Creek
Luggage America
Netpackbag
Samsonite
Market Size Split by Type
Less Than 1kg
1kg to 2kg
2kg to 3kg
3kg to 4kg
Above 4kg
Market Size Split by Application
Company-Owned Stores
Online Stores
Specialist Retail Stores
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Travel Duffel Bags market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Travel Duffel Bags market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Travel Duffel Bags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Travel Duffel Bags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Travel Duffel Bags submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Travel Duffel Bags market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Travel Duffel Bags Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Less Than 1kg
1.4.3 1kg to 2kg
1.4.4 2kg to 3kg
1.4.5 3kg to 4kg
1.4.6 Above 4kg
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Company-Owned Stores
1.5.3 Online Stores
1.5.4 Specialist Retail Stores
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size
2.1.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Travel Duffel Bags Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Travel Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Travel Duffel Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Travel Duffel Bags Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Travel Duffel Bags Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Travel Duffel Bags Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Type
4.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Type
4.3 Travel Duffel Bags Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Countries
6.1.1 North America Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Type
6.3 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Application
6.4 North America Travel Duffel Bags by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Eagle Creek
11.1.1 Eagle Creek Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags
11.1.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Luggage America
11.2.1 Luggage America Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags
11.2.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Netpackbag
11.3.1 Netpackbag Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags
11.3.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Samsonite
11.4.1 Samsonite Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Travel Duffel Bags
11.4.4 Travel Duffel Bags Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
