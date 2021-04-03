UK Travel Insurance Market 2019: By Coverwise, Nationwide, Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Halifax, HSBC, Virgin Money, First Direct, Santander, Staysure, Saga, Holidaysafe
“UK Travel Insurance: Distribution and Marketing 2017”, report explores consumer purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It explores what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the travel market over the next few years.
Companies Mentioned:
Aviva
Insure & Go
AXA
Direct Line
LV=
Admiral
Columbus
Alpha
AllClear
Coverwise
Nationwide
Lloyds Bank
Barclays
NatWest
Royal Bank of Scotland
Halifax
HSBC
Virgin Money
First Direct
Santander
Staysure
Saga
Holidaysafe
Goodtogoinsurance.com
Avanti
Go Travel Insurance
AGE UK
Direct Travel Insurance
Multitrip.com
The AA
Comparethemarket.com
Confused.com
GoCompare.com
Moneysupermarket.com
Post Office
Thomas Cook
American Express
Tesco Bank
Debenhams
M&S Bank
ASDA
Sainsbury’s
Thomson
EasyJet
Customers are now utilizing a variety of channels to purchase their travel insurance, with the market share of insurers and price comparison sites coming under threat from other channels. There is a high level of competition within the travel insurance market; no provider has a market share that exceeds 8.2%. Consumer purchasing behavior continues to shift towards the use of online platforms. In order to remain competitive and grow their market share, providers need to develop their online presence. In particular this will involve making these platforms easy to use via mobile devices, as consumers are beginning to adopt this method.
Scope
– 85% of consumers purchased travel insurance in the last 12 months prior to traveling.
– The travel insurance market is becoming increasingly competitive, with consumers purchasing through a greater variety of channels.
– 26% of consumers undertook no pre-purchase activity.
Reasons to buy
– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.
– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how insurers can adapt their products and services to meet their needs.
– Discover which providers lead the way in the travel insurance space, and how providers are revolutionizing the market through new innovations.
– Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.
