United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market 2019, Forecast by IVD Segments, Products, Companies

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) serves a key role in the healthcare value chain by significantly influencing the quality of health outcomes, patient treatment, care and downstream resource requirements. In Vitro Diagnostics has proven itself to be the best diagnostic procedures in managing the chronic diseases. IVDs help in the early detection of patient’s health condition and risk associated with it, creating new opportunities for the early intervention and prevention. United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is the largest IVD market across the world and is also the leading consumer of the IVD market. IVD market increasingly is subject to demands for improved diagnosis and quality test results of patient’s ailments. In Vitro Diagnostics help in responding such demands by enabling accurate detection of diseases and health risks at the earlier stages, aid in improved treatment and disease management, further diminishing the subsequent health risks and their associated cost. United States In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to be more than US$ 35 Billion by the end of year

In the United States, some of the common diagnostic tests conducted include cholesterol level tests, blood sugar tests, HIV tests, pap tests, tests for infectious diseases, hCG (pregnancy) tests and substance abuse tests. Some of the major factors stimulating the growth of the United States IVD market include a high incidence of chronic diseases, increasing preference for Point of Care (POC) diagnostics, technological advancements in the field of diagnostics and increasing awareness and acceptance regarding personalized medicine. In addition; government favorable healthcare policy, better healthcare infrastructure and increasing consumer’s healthcare expenditure for seeking quality healthcare further helps United States IVD Market to grow effortlessly over the forecast period.

Renub Research report titled “United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market, IVD Segments (Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology -ID/AST, Microbiology – Molecular, POC – Professional, POC – OTC Diabetes, POC – Others, Immunoassay – Infectious, Immunoassay – Others, Urinalysis, Molecular – Non Infectious, Coagulation, Histology, Hematology, Blood Testing and Typing, Flow Cytometry), Products (Services, Software, Reagents, Instruments) Regions (South, West, Midwest, North East), Companies (Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation)” provides a complete analysis of United States In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.

Point of Care Testing market dominates United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

United States In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is segmented into Clinical chemistry, Microbiology -ID/AST, Microbiology – Molecular, POC – Professional, POC – OTC Diabetes, POC – Others, Immunoassay – Infectious, Immunoassay – Others, Urinalysis, Molecular – Non Infectious, Coagulation, Histology, Hematology, Blood Testing and Typing, Flow Cytometry. Point of care testing market dominates the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.

Instruments and Reagents are leading Products in the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

On the basis of products, United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is segmented into service, software, instruments and reagents. Instruments and reagents are top two leading products in the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.

South Region holds impressive share in the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

In this report, we have categorized the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market into four regions; South, West, Midwest, North East. It is anticipated that South and West regions plays the significant role in the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Company Analysis

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation are some of the top companies operating in the In-Vitro Diagnostics segment globally. All the companies have been studied from three points

• Overview

• Initiatives & Recent Developments

• Sales

By Segments – United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

1. Clinical chemistry

2. Microbiology -ID/AST

3. Microbiology – Molecular

4. POC – Professional

5. POC – OTC Diabetes

6. POC – Others

7. Immunoassay – Infectious

8. Immunoassay – Others

9. Urinalysis

10. Molecular – Non Infectious

11. Coagulation

12. Histology

13. Hematology

14. Blood Testing and Typing

15. Flow Cytometry

By Products – United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

• Services

• Software

• Reagents

• Instruments

By Regions – United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

• South

• West

• Midwest

• North East

