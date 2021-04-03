Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market 2025 is thriving high Globally : Armtrac Limited , Northrop Grumman Corporation, DOK-ING, Cobham , HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a mechanical machine that moves along the surface of ground whose task is to carry or transport something, it does not carry a human being. The UGV provides flexible robotic platform along with providing multipurpose mobility support. The major applications of the vehicles are in the defense sector; it includes providing surveillance information, carry supplies, assists in explosive activation. Moreover, the vehicles are used in emergency services that include police and ambulance.

Reduction in risk of human life and impressive vehicle combat performance drive the market. Moreover, increased demand in civilian applications, which includes homeland security and commercial purpose also fuel the growth. The cuts in defense budgets by the developed countries and the restricted battery life of the vehicles limit the market growth. However, rise in demand to increase operational efficiency and demand for autonomous control systems are some of the lucrative market opportunities for the unmanned ground vehicle market.

Get Sample Copy of ” unmanned ground vehicle market ” Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013493

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Armtrac Limited

Northrop Grumman Corporation

DOK-ING

Cobham plc.

HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

ICOR Technology

General Dynamics Corporation

RE2, Inc

Clearpath Robotics Inc

ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS

The unmanned ground vehicle market is segmented on the basis of size, mode of locomotion, operation, application, and geography. On the basis of size, the market is divided into small, lightweight, medium, and heavy. The mode of locomotion includes tracked, wheeled, and legged. On the basis of operation, the market is bifurcated into teleoperated and automated. Based on application, the market is categorized into defense and commercial. The small size type segment dominated the market in 2016.

By geography, the unmanned ground vehicle market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

To Purchase This report details at – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013493

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the unmanned ground vehicle market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLE MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLE MARKET, BY SECURITY TYPE

CHAPTER 6 UNMANNED GROUND VEHICLE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]